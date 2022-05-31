Keiran Gonzalez Pereyra insulates the ceiling of a Papamoa home. Photo / Andrew Warner

Proposed delays to new house-building insulation standards have been welcomed after widespread calls for the changes not to start from November.

David Kelly, Registered Master Builders Association chief executive, said the prospect of delaying changes by six months would help the sector gear up for the big upgrade which will include requirements for gas in all double-glazed aluminium framed windows.

Andrew Bayly, National's building and construction spokesman, also welcomed the changes.

"With other industry leaders, I called for a delay to these new standards due to the inability of some industry members being unable to deliver new products, particularly glazing," Bayly said.

"Some of the machinery needed is still stuck on boats and hasn't arrived. The Government was unrealistic about the sector's ability to meet these timelines."

But Victoria University Wellington School of Architecture senior lecturer Nigel Isaacs said there was little point holding off and he wanted to see the changes start from November.

On Monday, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment announced a fortnight's consultation on a proposal extending the transition period for the H1/AS1 changes to the building code by six months.

That means that instead of coming in from November this year in New Zealand's southern regions and next November further north, upgrades might not begin to become mandatory till around the middle of next year down south.

The tougher new insulation standards aim to cut energy needed for heating homes by up to 40 per cent, double roof insulation standards, demand gas in aluminium double-glazed windows and raise underfloor insulation standards.

MBIE will now consult on the delay for the next fortnight. Photo / Duncan Brown

MBIE first consulted on the insulation changes early last year as part of its annual Building Code update and the date for the new requirements was announced on November 29 last year, giving the sector nearly a year to gear up to change.

MBIE said consultation on the six-month delay opened on Monday and will run for two weeks till June 12. A decision will be announced before July 1.

Kelly said a six-month delay would be good.

Bringing in the new H1 code would be a big change for many parts of the sector which employs around 280,000 people, he said.

"We have to adapt to the new methods of design and construction, alongside significantly scaling up the production of the new materials required. This is not possible within the current time period."

Delays will allow current manufacturing methods to meet new requirements, especially for windows.

New insulation standards delayed after MBIE announcement on Monday. Photo / Duncan Brown

"We are also concerned faster implementation will negatively impact consumer confidence in the residential building industry and further dampen demand on the back of interest rate rises, more restricted credit, and economic uncertainty. Additionally, councils throughout New Zealand will also need time to build changes into their consenting processes," Kelly said.

The building and construction sector is facing many challenges, including the big upgrade in a short timeframe.

"The sector is stretched, and our builders are under constant pressure. We are faced with material shortages, rapidly escalating building prices, a shortage of skilled labour, and declining mental health. Our builders want to focus on delivering the quality homes and infrastructure that the country needs, now," Kelly said.

Kelly supports the upgrades which will bring long-term benefits through increased housing quality and will contribute to our response to climate change.

"We simply wish to avoid a situation where well-intentioned policy fails at the point of implementation due to bad timing. By extending the transition period, we would have more time to adapt and prepare ourselves for enduring change. An extension would have no impact on the long-term benefits of the change but would have a huge immediate benefit for the stressed sector," he said.

Isaacs thinks the new standards should still start coming in later this year.

"This change is going to have to happen sometime, so it might as well be in November this year rather than waiting yet another six months. The fact is that improved thermal performance of new housing has to be implemented to help New Zealand meet its climate change goals," Isaacs said today.

The Herald reported last month on the huge upgrade which was due to start in the lower South Island from November.

Andrew Bayly wanted the changes delayed. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Master Builders, the Certified Builders Association and Bayly called for the new standards to be delayed.

Bayly said it could add up to $25,000 per house in the sector where consents are being granted to build a record 50,000 homes annually.

But the ministry said before Monday's delay was announced that the changes would mean better homes and is part of the Government's building for climate change programme of work.

Bayly said: "The industry estimates $8000 to $15,000 extra will be needed for foundations, around $2000 for wall insulation supplied and installed and $6000 to $8000 for new window joinery and glazing.

"This doesn't take into account the costs to upgrade equipment, retrain staff and write off old stock."