Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Property investors remain in hibernation despite change of government

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Residential property investors took out $894 million of new bank loans in December - the lowest amount for a December month since at least 2014. Photo / Mark Meredith

Residential property investors took out $894 million of new bank loans in December - the lowest amount for a December month since at least 2014. Photo / Mark Meredith

The change of government wasn’t enough to get investors rushing back into the residential property market - in December at least.

Residential property investors took out $894 million of new bank loans during the month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business