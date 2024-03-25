Location of the new global brand store at Westgate. Photo / New Zealand Retail Property Group

Which big-name global brand is coming to Westgate next month? How did syndicate problems in the late 1990s get resolved? If our credit data is so historical, how bad are things really? And what effect might rising development contributions in Hamilton have on housing there? All these questions are answered today in Property Insider.

Northwest big-box retail hub Westgate keeps dragging in the big names.

From massive data centres to New Zealand’s first Costco, the hub owned by Southland farmer Mark Gunton via his New Zealand Retail Property Group (NZRPG) continues to be a magnet, despite traffic woes which make it somewhat of a Bermuda Triangle of Auckland.

The latest to sign up for new space is Nike, moving in next month, having shut its store at Onehunga’s Dress Smart and reported last year to be ending online retailing in New Zealand.

Campbell Barbour, NZRPG general manager, said Nike had leased a 1130sq m store in the original Westgate, more towards Henderson, compared to the newer part of Westgate which is home to Costco - although NZRPG hates people saying the “new” and “old” Westgate.

“Brands like Nike take their store location decisions very seriously. The fact that businesses like theirs, Costco and so many others have committed to Westgate speaks for itself,” said Barbour.

New Nike store to join other brands in this area of Westgate where big-name retailers have stores. Photo / New Zealand Retail Property Group

The zone where Nike is about to open has become a hub for sports and lifestyle brands including Puma, Adidas, Under Armour, Converse, Asics, Timberland, New Balance, Sketchers and Platypus.

“Having another global leading brand join us alongside what is already a great lineup of outlet stores is awesome,” Barbour said.

And it’s not stopping there.

Barbour said NZRPG had several big construction projects under way at Westgate and more big announcements were expected.

“Westgate continues to evolve as one of Auckland’s retail powerhouses.”

How syndicates coped with ‘90s downturn

Problems with syndicated property funds are nothing new and people have been concerned for some years about the proliferation of such schemes, with Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko the Financial Markets Authority having in the past warned people to be careful.

While investors in Oyster Group’s funds this month decried withdrawals being suspended and some monthly returns axed, syndicates last hit the headlines 24 years ago.

Sharp decline lately: units in the Oyster Direct Property Fund. Image/ Oyster Group

When the property market turned down in the 1990s, problems arose for syndicator Waltus Investments, then controlled by Wellington’s Hodge family whose John Hodge had started the business back in 1986.

At one stage, Waltus had $700 million of properties so it was a big deal.

The late ‘90s are a bit like today: property values sank or stagnated, single-asset syndicates were highly exposed and suffered when tenants found they were paying more than market levels. Vacancies rose when leases expired and rather than regular returns, investors got payments chopped back, redemptions suspended and there was a big outcry.

The solution? The Hodges proposed Waltus merge all individual syndicates into one new business, Waltus Property Investment, which traded on the secondary market from December 2000, even though opponents led by Whāngarei accountant Brian Moyle went to the High Court then the Court of Appeal to try to stop mergers.

Waltus then became Urbus Properties and by July 2003, Urbus was listed on the NZX and entered the top 50. John and Shayne Hodge were directors.

In 2005, Urbus was taken over by ING Property Trust, then headed by Andy Evans.

Last week, the Herald reported how property devaluations pushed major property syndicate Oyster Direct Property Fund into negative territory, from a $19.4 million profit into a $22.5m loss.

That happened when $13.9m of gains on real estate turned into $28.7m paper or unrealised losses and investors in the Pastoral House fund, which owns a Wellington office block, got no payments from October.

Nor can people withdraw their original investment, which for one couple was initially $1m, now $750,000.

Syndicate unit values or prices are sinking too, so who would buy into such a scheme when others want to escape it?

Credit data dated: How bad are things really?

How grim is the property market, really? Some say it is perhaps much worse than we realise because our data is historical and somewhat outdated, according to some by around three months.

Credit company Centrix said this month New Zealanders began the new year under more financial strain as mortgage and credit arrears climbed higher.

Mortgagee sales of residential properties remain at extremely low levels, despite increasing signs of stress.

The number of homeowners behind on their mortgage repayments rose to more than 21,800 in January, up 16 per cent year-on-year. The percentage of mortgages in arrears climbed to 1.47 per cent in January, up from 1.40 per cent in December.

In commercial property, talk is of increasingly tough times if you’re highly geared, hit by rising interest rates, sinking values, lack of buyers - the ultimate jam. If you believe the gloomy camp, the rate of bank defaults is now far higher than any data we’ve seen so far and it’s getting worse.

Residential defaults can be measured via mortgagee sales and those remain incredibly low, around 28 to 30 properties in any week.

Like Warren Buffett so famously says, only when the tide goes out do you learn who has been swimming naked.

Property Insider has spoken to many Oyster Group fund investors and asked if they knew what they were getting into, if they knew of the FMA warning. Most said they had no idea, thought it was safe, and guaranteed and they had nothing to fear. Yet some had little investment experience, hated low bank interest rates and liked what they thought were guaranteed higher returns.

One woman took money from a house sale and put $150,000 into the $1.1b Oyster Direct Property Fund. She lost $90,000 when she sold those units.

This is a cautionary tale. Look and learn.

Concerns at Hamilton fee hike

Rising Hamilton City Council development contributions have left developers and the Property Council expressing concerns.

Rising development contributions in Hamilton spark fears about effects on house prices.

“Aucklanders now can’t consider moving to Hamilton and building a new house there because these new DCs will prohibit that,” said one businessman.

However, those one-off charges for new developments also fund crucial infrastructure like water services, roads and transport.

The cost of funding those in the expanding city has risen.

The developer said if fees do rise 83 per cent as anticipated in one part of the city for a three-bedroom house, Hamilton will no longer be an affordable place to build.

“The golden triangle has become truly golden if you own a home but where do your kids afford to buy? DCs are not just covering what’s on that site but deferred maintenance and other issues across the city,” he complained.

