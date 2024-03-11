Voyager 2023 media awards
Property Insider: Who ate all the pies? Sacked Filipino worker finds new job; retirement chief retiring; Property Council, Auckland Property Investors Association welcome Government changes

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Pie lovers Sasha Mates (left) and Vincent Wong with one of their PieBots which are now on a number of construction sites. Photo / WM Robotics

PieBot is new technology invented by two guys in their 20s and you’re reading about it here first; “like a shrimp” is how a sacked ELE worker said he was, curled up sleeping in his

