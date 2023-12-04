Voyager 2023 media awards
Property Insider: St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic College to open; Ryman result ‘messy’; Downtown Carpark alternative; new 41-level tower topped off

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
St Ignatius of Loyola Catholic College is almost finished at Drury and is due to open in February next year.

The late Māngere multimillionaire Howard Plumley’s $122m donation is partly funding a new school; Ryman Healthcare’s ‘messy’ result; an alternative Downtown Carpark scheme; newest skyscraper topped off. All this is covered in the Business Herald’s

