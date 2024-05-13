Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Property Insider: Kāinga Ora builder owes $5.5m to 137 subbies, new companies appointed to finish 95 state units; house prices 12.9% below market peak; when will that long-awaited new SkyCity hotel open?

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
This apartment site was shut when the Herald visited today and subbies are complaining about not being paid. Video / NZ Herald

Who’s going to step onto those partly finished Auckland and Wellington state apartment sites to finish them? House values are about 13 per cent below what they were in late 2021 but what’s the outlook

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business