Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Property Insider: Billionaire bails on south Auckland sites; Property managers brought to heel? Who’s involved in new $220m deal? and Sir Bob Jones’ humour

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart is selling up some prized real estate. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart is selling up some prized real estate. Photo / Getty Images

The Business Herald’s new column offers insight into what those on the inside of the property industry are talking about, what worries them, what they’re celebrating, the rises, the falls and who’s doing what.

Reclusive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business