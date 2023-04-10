Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: Thriving on innovation

By Graham Skellern
6 mins to read
Pam Ford, Auckland Unlimited director of investment and industry. Photo / Chris Gregory

Pam Ford, Auckland Unlimited director of investment and industry. Photo / Chris Gregory

Auckland continues to dominate the New Zealand technology sector, contributing more than half of its revenue and employing 71,000 people.

The city is now looking to add climate change to its innovation offering.

Tātaki

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business