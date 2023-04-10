Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: The world of cities and infrastructure, post-pandemic

By Greg Clark
3 mins to read
Professor Greg Clark. Photo / Supplied

Professor Greg Clark. Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 has been a short-term shock, with longer-term consequences. It has led to a debate about the future of cities and the infrastructures needed to serve them. Each nation brings a different narrative to these

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business