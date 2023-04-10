Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: International cities show how to soak up stormwater

By Tim McCready
6 mins to read
Qunli stormwater park, in the northern Chinese city of Harbin. Photo / Supplied

Qunli stormwater park, in the northern Chinese city of Harbin. Photo / Supplied

In 2015, China implemented a concept known as “sponge cities” in 16 urban areas to combat flooding caused by stormwater.

The initiative was in response to the devastating Beijing flood in 2012, which claimed 79

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business