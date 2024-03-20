NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, here pictured announcing the end of the Auckland regional fuel tax. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION

The coalition Government was elected on a strong mandate to get our country, and Auckland, back on track.

For too long, Aucklanders have been sold a vision of their city as one that accepts infrastructure falling apart, congestion worsening, health and education in decline, violent crime being commonplace on our streets, and the dream of owning your own home getting further out of reach.

Aucklanders I meet are fed up with the delay, indecision and finger-pointing, and I don’t blame them.

They want a government that actually delivers on its promises, and to be able to go about their own lives however they choose.

The challenges we face are substantial. But as Prime Minister, I’m up for making the tough calls to get our city back on track and focused on the issues that really matter.

My vision for Auckland is a city that is wealthier, healthier and more connected to unlock its potential. A city with deep and decisive collaboration between central and local government that does the everyday basics well and builds a strong foundation for future growth and opportunities.

Focusing on the things that matter

The coalition Government has been crystal clear about its priorities. We are ruthlessly focused on rebuilding the economy and reducing the cost of living so more Kiwis can get ahead, restoring law and order, and delivering better public services like health and education.

Part of this is restoring a more focused, results-driven public sector, because improving outcomes is the only way to set future generations up for success.

We will deliver new and better infrastructure to unlock economic growth and keep communities connected. Keeping our roads and public transport networks moving is crucial, as well as keeping the lights on and the water flowing. We’re moving past the blame game for the infrastructure deficit and indecision, and we’re getting on with tangible solutions to challenges decades in the making.

We will unlock more housing. The dream of owning an affordable home shouldn’t be out of reach just because you choose to live in our largest city. Strong, vibrant and growing communities shouldn’t be hamstrung by ideological and outdated town planning. Our investments in transport infrastructure alone will open opportunities for thousands of new homes, and work to reform planning laws and fast-track consents will unlock thousands more.

City and regional deals

The coalition Government agrees exploring how central government partners with local government on infrastructure delivery is essential, and that’s why the Government will be developing city and regional deals.

There is already strong interest from local councils, infrastructure developers and business groups regarding their potential. However, we need to ensure city and regional deals are fit for purpose and deliver for our communities, building on the partnerships central government already has with councils, businesses and others.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

We have conveyed to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown that we are eager for Auckland to be one of the first city deals, and once Cabinet agrees on a framework, we are eager to get on with negotiations.

We have committed to working with Auckland Council to deliver a time-of-use charging framework that will improve travel times and network efficiency in our city, and an Integrated Transport Plan that delivers key infrastructure.

Two other elements are critical to that ongoing work. The Government will establish a new National Infrastructure Agency (NIA) to co-ordinate Government funding, connect local and offshore investors with New Zealand infrastructure projects, and improve funding, procurement and delivery.

Work is also under way to fast-track consents, which have previously been a long-standing issue in delaying the delivery of projects. Introducing a one-stop-shop fast-track consenting regime will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again. This is a significant step change that will provide certainty and confidence to the sector, enabling it to invest in the capacity and capability needed to deliver these infrastructure projects.

We have already begun constructive conversations with Auckland’s mayor on how Auckland Council and central government can work together to deliver on this, and maintaining this constructive relationship will be key to the city’s success.

As a Government, we will be relentlessly focused on the issues that matter to Auckland. There is no one solution to the challenges we face, but I’m confident with a well-disciplined and decisive approach, in collaboration with local government, we can begin to solve some of the long-standing issues that this city faces.

We know that when Auckland does well, New Zealand does well.

Our coalition Government was elected on a mandate to get Auckland back on track, and we intend to deliver on that promise.

Christopher Luxon is the Prime Minister of New Zealand.