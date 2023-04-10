Voyager 2022 media awards
Project Auckland: How a park was transformed to deal with flooding

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The NZ Living development at Greenslade Cres, Northcote. Photo / Alex Burton

It took nearly three years but it worked to plan when the heavens opened above Auckland in January.

While many parts of Auckland were overwhelmed, one massive new stormwater infrastructure project dealt with the water

