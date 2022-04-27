Project Auckland: Driving the city forward

Sir Peter Gluckman, director of Koi Tū: Centre for Informed Futures. Photo / Supplied

Twelve years after the Auckland Council amalgamation, the time has come for a new, distinctive governance structure to drive the city forward, says think tank director, Sir Peter Gluckman.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed our perceptions of normality and we need to explore new ways for central and local government to engage for long-term projects."

Gluckman, the inaugural chief science adviser to the prime minister, says Auckland is impeded from reaching its potential by fragmented decision-making and funding processes, and the lack of a joined-up vision and strategy, agreed upon by central and local government and endorsed by its citizenry.

"Changing Auckland's trajectory requires rethinking its structures of governance, management, planning and funding. Auckland's size, shape, needs and contribution to New Zealand justifies a distinct design for its governance.

"Auckland has 40 per cent of the country's assets and population. Soon the population will be two million producing 45 per cent of the economy. It is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. Auckland has to thrive."

Gluckman, now director of the independent Koi Tū: Centre for Informed Futures at Auckland University, joined Dr Dawnelle Clyne and Dr Anne Bardsley to write the commissioned report Reimagining Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland: Harnessing the region's potential.

They called the report a provocation to encourage open-minded consultation and debate, and looked ahead to 2070 and beyond.

To help make Auckland a truly global liveable and sustainable city, the authors put forward the following provocations:

• Establish a singular (urban development) planning unit that stores and shares all data and modelling and is electronically linked between Auckland and Wellington (government and its agencies).

Gluckman says the unit and its data is owned as much by Wellington as Auckland. It exceeds political cycles and leads to a different type of longer-term planning. He describes the disconnect in thinking and management between Auckland and Wellington as a gaping, growing chasm.

The Unitary Plan has been overridden by regulatory changes. Auckland has little control of core determinants such as education, where schools are located, and how social resources are spent. "I was sick of hearing from (Wellington) officials that 'we don't understand Auckland' and 'we didn't realise how much it has changed. That thinking comes from senior officials. It's real. There is no systematic approach linking national and local government, and decisions are countermanded."

• Introduce deliberative democracy methods such as citizen assemblies including youth, citizen juries where resolutions are agreed upon, and participatory budgeting.

"This enables residents to have a full view of the long-term vision for Auckland. If we develop high-quality participatory democratic techniques where the citizens are clear about what they want and expect, then Wellington will start to listen. Forty per cent of voters live in Auckland," says Gluckman.

• Form a full caucus of Auckland MPs who meet the Mayor once a month — a third of the 120 MPs come from Auckland.

• Change the electoral system, for example, have 31 councillors rather than 21 with five elected at large and five elected by iwi and hapu at large, representing the diverse population. There would be two votes for the at-large candidates and local precinct or community board members.

Gluckman says at present only one person is elected at large — the mayor. "That's not really a partisan approach."

• Over time, turn council-controlled organisations into business units of Auckland Council, strengthen the council's position, and run the units to make money for the city, as well as determine the city's future.

Gluckman says "you want governance with people who understand the businesses, such as Ports of Auckland or economic development, not just randomly picking board members. Elected members should be on the boards or you have a stronger appointment process than now. "

• Establishing a Commissioner for Future Generations based on the Welsh model. The commissioner helps policymakers think about the long-term impact their decisions will have. Gluckman cites several issues and projects that could have been dealt with a better lens.

There was resistance in Wellington to developing a full-service hospital in West Auckland, yet the area now has a population of half a million.

There's talk of putting light rail down Dominion Rd. "What are the technologies existing, where's the infrastructure on electric vehicles, what is the transport model," asks Gluckman.

There are two rational decisions concerning Ports of Auckland — downsize to a cruise ship port and move the remainder to Northport and Tauranga, or do nothing. "Let's solve it, end of the story," says Gluckman.

"We've known for a long time that the city needs a second harbour crossing. There are things we know but we don't act on," he says.

"Imagine if Auckland was given $100 billion to spend over the next 20 years on infrastructure and the decisions weren't made in Wellington. There would certainly be a common interest for those who live in and are planning for Auckland."

Gluckman says politicians always have the final decision. "The deliberative democracy, restructuring of Auckland council to give it more strength, linking with a Mayoral caucus alongside a planning unit and a more comprehensive think tank would create a real way of driving Auckland forward without a lot of expense."

The steps to a brighter future

The Reimagining Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland report provided nine scenarios to make the region better.

1. A socially cohesive region that celebrates different peoples, cultures and religions.

2. A region of creativity and culture — Auckland's creative economy contributes gross domestic product of $5.8 billion and employs more than 50,000 people, and the technology sector comprises 11,000 firms, and provides 70,000 jobs and $13.6b to the national economy, according to Infometrics.

3. A region of quality education.

4. An innovative region, with Auckland being the engine of the country's weightless economy.

5. Sustainable and resilient where people are connected to and take responsibility for the environment

6. Human-focused infrastructure, transport and housing for a better quality of life for all.

7. Integrated precincts make people feel proud and connected and provide opportunities to live, work and play.

8. A connected region that recognises and leverages wider regional assets.

9. An indigenously inspired 'national park city' that enhances natural, human, cultural and social capital.

