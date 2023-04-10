Project Auckland: Crossing bridges on new harbour link

Michael Wood is confident the Auckland Light Rail project is meeting its main markers, with geotechnical investigations on time. Photo / Azaria Howell

Michael Wood is confident the Auckland Light Rail project is meeting its main markers, with geotechnical investigations on time. Photo / Azaria Howell

Transport Minister Michael Wood has talked up the scale of the Labour Government’s investment and commitment to Auckland’s infrastructure. The Government reckons it has spent $11,872,082,335 on Auckland during its five years in office (2017-2023). This compares with the $10,511,786,879 it reckons National spent during its nine years in office.

It’s now planning to earmark a further $15-26 billion (NZTA estimates) — depending on which of five scenarios it chooses for a second crossing of the Waitematā Harbour.

“That investment from north to south, east to west is very significant at the moment,” says Wood. “And it’s going to increase. We need to do it to cater for the growth.”

Nearly one-third of New Zealand’s five million people live in Auckland. But extensive peak-hour congestion has made travel across the city subject to delays affecting business efficiency. Wood says the Government is thinking about a 20-25 year programme staged in a logical way to arrive at a proper linked-up network:

“Obviously there is a lot of focus on the Waitematā crossing and Auckland light rail. But we are thinking about those projects alongside Northwestern rapid transit — the designation work is under way — and the Eastern Busway.”

Wood is playing down political scepticism over the proposal to bring forward work on the second harbour crossing. Public feedback on five scenarios for a second crossing is being sought, with Cabinet expected to make a call on the preferred option in June or July at the outside.

This will enable Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to campaign on the plan at the October election.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The scenarios include bridge and tunnel options (see above).

Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) estimates the cost will be $15b-$25b, with the most expensive scenario two tunnels, one for road and one for light rail. The cheapest is the construction of a bridge next to the existing Harbour Bridge, which would carry light rail and accommodate walking and cycling.

But the Government’s opponents have cited delays to the Auckland Light Rail (ALR) project as a reason to doubt a second harbour crossing will get under way before 2030.

“For the Opposition to make out that these are things that you can turn around on a dime, everyone who’s serious knows that’s not true,” says Wood. “There’s a bit of politics there. We’re not paying them too much attention.”

He says public confidence in project delivery can be strengthened by indicating “the progress we are tangibly and visibly making now with major Auckland infrastructure”.

He points to the completion of a mass of Northern Corridor improvements which complete the western route. The next stage of the Eastern Busway is also under way.

“We’re currently building the Southern Motorway improvements between Papakura and Drury, and the massive rail improvements there. We’ve opened the Puhinui interchange to get public transport to Auckland Airport. So the narrative that you’re hearing from the Opposition, is just opposition.”

Wood is confident the ALR project is meeting its main markers with geotechnical investigations on time. “By the middle of the year, we’ll be confirming the route and station locations,” he says. Property acquisitions will follow and main construction works are due to start in 2025.

“They do have a long lead time ... but effectively from recommencing this project at the beginning of 2021, it is very much on track.”

Making sure the City Rail Link (CRL), Auckland Light Rail and the second harbour crossing join up is a challenge. The recent flooding has raised an issue about tunnel safety.

A report to Auckland Transport’s board noted: “Tunnels also are known to be significantly more expensive to build and maintain.” It noted tunnels may involve significantly more complexity relating to safety and operations. The report said the option of a second bridge was being “revisited”.



