The 885 series tilt train which runs inter-city services in Japan.

What are two things Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong do extremely well? Transit and integrating it with proper land use into their transit systems.

What is one thing Auckland and other New Zealand cities struggle with? Transit and integrating it with proper land use!

So why not ask the masters for help, as I am sure they would be willing if we just put our hand up?

Japan are masters with rail while Singapore and Hong Kong are excellent at non (heavy) rail-based solutions. I am sure some of you would have experienced them as well and wonder why not here?

Why not bring in Japan to design, build, own, and operate hourly services between Auckland and Hamilton, and two hourly services between Auckland and Tauranga via Hamilton on a 35-year concession?

Why not bring in Singapore or Hong Kong to build, own, and operate the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit Line (campaigned for by Prime Minister Chris Luxon) also on a 35-year concession?

No one is asking for anything fancy here. I am not asking for bullet trains or trackless trams. Just tried and tested inter-city trains able to do 160km/h on our 1067mm gauge tracks (same as Japan), and tried and tested electric articulated (bendy) buses than can run down a busway (Northern Busway or any busway abroad).

Inter-city rail

Japan runs an extensive inter-city rail network on the same gauge as New Zealand Rail — 1067mm. These services connect not only the large cities but smaller ones of similar size to Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga. Most of these are not the famous bullet trains running at 320km/h plus but just standard higher speed trains running at 160km/h. Meaning? We can certainly do it here with their help.

Japan runs an extensive inter-city rail network. Photo / Getty Images

The first choice for inter-city rail would be between Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga. Our largest population and economic output areas and a good place for the scheme. And to allow for an optimal roll out the project would be staged in three parts:

1. Start with getting the services to sustain 80km/h on the existing network to Hamilton (Tauranga needs the Kaimai Tunnel duplicated for passenger services.

So, start duplicating the tunnel as it benefits freight as well as a KiwiRail-led project under the National Land Transport Fund.

2. Duplicate the tracks out the back of Meremere through the Wetlands, as well as the bridge at Ngāruawāhia. At the same time start electrifying the tracks between Pukekohe and Hamilton.

This would allow the trains to reach 120km/h and services starting to Tauranga as the Kaimai Tunnel duplication is completed.

3. Once (2) is done we can bring the trains up to their full speed of 160km/h which is the same as the intercity trains in Japan.

How much? Let’s cut straight to the mustard and get to the costs which I divided into the Hamilton and Tauranga sections and allows for trains at 120km/h initially.

Hamilton

· Total cost including full electrification to Hamilton: $1.843 billion or 1.5 Roads of National Significance ($1.243b with no electrification or one RoNS):

· Bringing Tuakau, Pokeno, Te Kawhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, and Hamilton Stations up to scratch including necessary interchanges with other modes, and interfaces with wider urban areas: $103 million (which is double what a 2023 Business Case had for the relevant stations, but I took their sums and doubled them right off the bat given New Zealand’s case for mis-budgeting estimates)

· Duplication of the rail bridge at Ngāruawāhia: $30m including two level crossing upgrades

· Third platform at Puhinui Station on the Third Main: $10m (cost shared with Auckland Transport)

· $500m for rolling stock. This would consist of a diesel/electric hybrid that can run both on the wires at Auckland (and eventually Hamilton) and off the wires to Tauranga. Passenger capacity is 500 with 400 in commuter class and 100 in premier class. Also, luggage and bike compartments.

· $300m for the Waikato depot and HQ.

· $300m for duplication of the single track out the back of Meremere (which also includes foundational work for electrification in that stretch)

· For full electrification to Hamilton: $600m

Photo / Hamilton City Council

Tauranga

This is extra above the costs for establishing the Auckland-Hamilton service:

· $1 billion for a duplicate Kaimai Tunnel (should be borne by the public purse although a private operator for passenger services can pay towards it through track access fees as part of their concession).

· $100m to bring the existing tunnel up to scratch, allowing dual main operations with both tunnels.

· $500m to bring the East Coast Main Trunk Line up to speed to support the trains including more passing loops (add another $500m for full duplication – a cost that should be borne by KiwiRail given it benefits freight).

· $100m for new stations including Morrinsville, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

· $50m for stabling depot at Mt Maunganui.

· $100m for additional rolling stock (and allowance for extra services in peak-on-peak conditions).

· Total costs for Tauranga services (not including full duplication): $1.85 billion.

· Grand total for Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga: $3,693,000,000 or the price of around 2.5 Roads of National Significance.

Airport to Botany Rapid Transit

Another transit scheme that could do with help from the masters (Singapore or Hong Kong) is the 18km long Airport to Botany Rapid Transit (busway) that links the airport, Puhinui Station (Southern and Eastern Lines, Te Huia (later full intercity rail), Manukau City Centre, and Botany via Te Irirangi Drive. The current price tag is just over $2.1b (or two RoNS) with Part 1 (Manukau to the airport) already operational.

While Auckland Transport has designed A2B (and needs some touch ups in Manukau to better facilitate Ronwood Ave as a main street) there is again nothing stopping us bringing in one of the masters to build (stations, stops, contribute to the graded separated busway from Puhinui to Botany), own, and operate the scheme on a 35-year concession.

There are some complexities given the airport would own its station and Auckland Transport owns Puhinui and Manukau Stations and has control of the road corridors. But overseas entities would be used to this when undertaking the same in other international cities as well, so I don’t foresee difficulties there.

However, transit is just one part of the concepts. There are also the Transit Oriented Developments around and above the stations which is where the real fun begins.

Transit-Oriented Developments

Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) is where mixed use urban development at medium or high-density levels occurs often within 800m of a station. TODs and their respective stations are symbiotic in that they both support each other while also benefiting a wider region by slowing down sprawl, and long-distance commuting.

This is based on the premise that your basic amenities are within 15 minutes of your home or work, while you are within 10 minutes of a station if you need to make a longer commute. Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore not only use their TODs to support the stations, they are also a source of an asset and revenue base to maintain and expand their systems, minimising or eliminating the need for public subsidies. Something we are appalling at doing and need to learn to do.

We struggle so much with funding transit, and supporting urban growth and amenities, which is a shame given the boosts such schemes give to property, amenities, and productivity.

For both intercity rail, and A2B to work, the overseas entities will need something in return like a 35-year concession enabling them to operate the schemes with the condition the lines and stations go back to the public authorities at zero costs (the entities keep their transit-oriented developments) or the lines are open to bidding or franchise arrangements.

In conclusion:

We as a nation absolutely struggle with providing effective and efficient transit as well as supporting urban development.

This has been the case since Auckland had its tramlines ripped up in the 50s, and 100 years later for the City Rail Link.

I would rather not wait that long for intercity services to Hamilton for work (Tauranga for holidays) or for a bus rapid transit line connecting the airport to two major rail stations, two major bus stations, a metropolitan centre, and a city centre (Manukau).

So, bring in the masters to help deliver transit to New Zealand.

· Ben Ross is a Senior Planner for Waikato District Council. He has also been a lead trainer for the International Union of Public Transport (UITP) and has engaged in peer reviews on behalf of the UITP on transport regulations and policies. He has no commercial interests in any private entities wanting to engage in building and operating transit infrastructure. His blog can be found here.








