Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Project Auckland: Auckland Transport, getting fit for the future

By Graham Skellern
8 mins to read
Photo / Michael Craig

Photo / Michael Craig

At the time of writing Dean Kimpton was officially in his new job as Auckland Transport chief executive for one day. He has no time to waste on creating a new level of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business