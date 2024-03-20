Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Project Auckland: A safe place for future generations - Noelene Buckland

By Noelene Buckland
3 mins to read
Auckland's city centre environment changed significantly through Covid. Photo / 123rf

Auckland's city centre environment changed significantly through Covid. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

In December 2023, the Mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown commented: “I believe all Aucklanders should feel safe in the city. A safe city is one where people feel comfortable living, working, and playing.

“I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business