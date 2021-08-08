Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Profits rise at Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway

4 minutes to read
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted higher profits in its railroad and construction divisions.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted higher profits in its railroad and construction divisions.

Financial Times

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a 7 per cent increase in profits in the second quarter, with many of the companies owned by the sprawling conglomerate benefiting from the economic recovery.

The investment company disclosed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.