Premium
Business

Private School Rich List: The wealthiest institutions for Kiwi kids

15 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

Parents pay tens of thousands of dollars a year in private school fees, but where does the money go? And how much better resourced are private and integrated schools compared to their public peers? Matt read hundreds of annual reports to build New Zealand's private school rich list.

