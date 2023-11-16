Auckland Airport’s collaboration with Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace will give it more insight into how it builds infrastructure for regional aircraft.

The airport has joined the advisory board of the company that hopes to start flying regional aircraft powered by batteries or hybrid technology by 2028.

Heart Aerospace is underway developing the ES-30, a 30-seat electric hybrid aircraft designed for short journeys and taking about 30 minutes to recharge via fast charger.

Christchurch Airport, Air New Zealand, Sounds Air and Wellington Airport are also on the 21-member advisory board of the Gothenburg-based company.

Auckland Airport chief sustainability and master-planning officer Mary-Liz Tuck said the advisory board seat would allow it to better plan its regional terminal. The airport has not finalised plans for a new regional terminal after the integrated jet terminal has been finished later this decade.

But the regional aircraft pier would likely be around the same place as the domestic terminal and new underground electricity cables would have to be installed. Mobile charging vehicles capable of delivering large amounts of power to planes in a short time were also a possibility.

Tuck said some power would come from solar panels installed around the airport campus but more would come from other sources through Transpower and Vector lines.

The airport is currently undergoing its most significant upgrade in history, including the installation of aircraft charging facilities (ground power units) in the new airfield to the west of the airport, and as part of the development of a new integrated terminal.

She said aviation had worked quickly to respond to the pandemic and she was seeing the same urgency around decarbonising the sector.

Heart Aerospace’s industry advisory board consists of airlines, governments, leasing companies and airports from around the world, with London City Airport and Swedavia Airports as part of its member base.

The ES-30 is in its preliminary design phase and the team is identifying key suppliers and technology solutions. Heart Aerospace’s aim is to have a fully electric zero-emissions range of 200km, an extended hybrid range of 400km with 30 passengers and the flexibility to fly up to 800km with 25 passengers.

Heart Aerospace says it has 250 firm orders for the ES-30, with options and purchase rights for an additional 120 planes. The company also has letters of intent for a further 91 airplanes.

Tuck said there would be solar panels built on the transport hub which is under construction and will have a 14,000sqm rooftop.

“We’re looking forward to future innovation and working with Heart Aerospace and its board members in this space.”

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.



