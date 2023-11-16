Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Power play: Auckland Airport joins advisory board of Swedish electric plane maker

Grant Bradley
By
3 mins to read
Auckland Airport is the latest NZ business to get on the advisory board of Sweden's Heart Aerospace. Video / Heart Aerospace

Auckland Airport’s collaboration with Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace will give it more insight into how it builds infrastructure for regional aircraft.

The airport has joined the advisory board of the company that hopes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business