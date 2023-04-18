Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Port of Tauranga modifies container expansion plan in recognition of Māori concerns, but keeps lid on cash offer

By
4 mins to read
Port of Tauranga, NZ's biggest export gateway, is running out of container operation space. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga, NZ's biggest export gateway, is running out of container operation space. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga has gone back to the Environment Court with several new mitigation offers to local Māori as it pursues approval for a container operations expansion - but its cash offer has lifted only

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business