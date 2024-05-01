Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Port of Tauranga in tricky spot over fast-track invite for long-delayed container terminal project

By
4 mins to read
NZX-listed Port of Tauranga is sandwiched between two formal processes in trying to extend its container terminal. Photo / Alex Cairns

NZX-listed Port of Tauranga is sandwiched between two formal processes in trying to extend its container terminal. Photo / Alex Cairns

Port of Tauranga, waiting six years for the official nod to expand its bulging container terminal wharf space, has been in a quandary over the Government’s invitation to apply for fast-track approval.

While New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business