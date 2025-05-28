Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Pop star Georgia Lines on hustling in the modern music business - Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Georgia Lines says she enjoys the business side. Photo / Supplied

Georgia Lines says she enjoys the business side. Photo / Supplied

“I never considered swapping music for something else that might make more sense financially,” says rising pop star and singer-songwriter Georgia Lines.

“There was no doubt in my mind that I was like, I just have to figure out how to make this work. I have to figure it out,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business