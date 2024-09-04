Ponsonby’s Chapel Bar & Bistro: Who is claiming money, how much is owed

BOC, Metcash Trading, Burns & Ferrall, Washtech, Vintners, Mineral, Mt Roskill Cash’n Carry, Hammil Refrigeration and Bidfood also appear in the list of creditors in the report.
The business owes $542,000 to the general security holders Deborah Anderson and Kyle David Anderson. Kyle Anderson is the sole director and he is a shareholder along with Luke and Amanda Dallow of Westmere and Craig Anderson of Courthouse Lane.
Inland Revenue is owed $57,000 in outstanding GST and employer taxes, Noyce found.
The company was only incorporated in February 2020.
Unsecured creditors are owed a further $150,000, according to the company’s own records. But so far, Noyce has only received claims of $7900 from unsecured creditors.
The bar fit out and all stock were subject to purchase money security interests.
A registered valuer has evaluated the bar and restaurant chattels.
The chattels and intellectual property were sold to the secured creditor for $150,000 to reduce the debt owing to them.
“We are still investigating the loans to the previous director,” Noyce said.
It is unlikely there would be any money for unsecured creditors due to the level of secured and preferential debts owed by the business, Noyce said in the report only made available today on the Companies Office.