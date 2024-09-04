Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ponsonby’s Chapel Bar & Bistro: Who is claiming money, how much is owed

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Chapel Bar & Bistro in Ponsonby- who the company behind it owes money to. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Chapel Bar & Bistro in Ponsonby- who the company behind it owes money to. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The initial receiver’s report on Ponsonby’s Chapel Bar & Bistro has revealed debts are owed to a bank, Inland Revenue, suppliers and others.

Digby Noyce, of RES Corporate Recovery Insolvency, said the company

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business