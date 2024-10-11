Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Police investigating wedding caterer Jamie Logan accused of scamming brides, businesses

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Jamie Logan (inset), owner of Logan's Catering, has cited personal issues for the fall of his company after brides and businesses claimed to be out of pocket by an estimated $100k. Image / NZME

Jamie Logan (inset), owner of Logan's Catering, has cited personal issues for the fall of his company after brides and businesses claimed to be out of pocket by an estimated $100k. Image / NZME

Police are making inquiries into several fraud allegations concerning Pukekohe-based catering company Logan’s Catering.

Multiple newlyweds and businesses are claiming the company owes them more than $100,000 in booking fees after its apparent sudden closure.

The website and Facebook page of the business have recently been deactivated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business