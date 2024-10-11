Police said they were establishing what appropriate next steps may be, and have urged anyone who has lost money to report the matter to them.

“Our inquiries are in the initial stages including establishing what appropriate next steps may be,” a spokesperson said.

“We encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of fraud to report the matter to police for further assessment.”

At least nine Logan customers allege the business took thousands of dollars in booking fees from them after they paid for wedding catering, many saying they paid upfront in the hope of receiving a discounted package.

Businesses, including for an event booked by Fonterra, claim to be out of pocket by varying amounts.

Registered nurse Tina Rahimi uploaded a video to TikTok, amassing over 300k views, sharing her experience with Logan after claiming to have lost $15,000.

Rahimi told the Herald Logan pushed hard for a booking confirmation, contacting her numerous times in short succession.

She made contact three months before her wedding to confirm the booking, but after sending follow-up emails and calling him directly, Rahimi said she never heard back.

“I was literally heartbroken, it’s so gut-wrenching because I work my arse off.”

Rahimi often worked night shifts and even temporarily worked in Australia for two months without her family to save for her wedding.

Logan said his life fell apart after the Covid-19 pandemic because of the struggling hospitality industry and stress from a gambling habit.

“Over time, with the decline in business and still struggling with my situation, my habit grew worse,” Logan told the Herald.

“The bookings and deposits I had, I was trying to gamble a way out of debt, hoping I would get back to where I once was.”

He said he operated with a great reputation for 10 years, but panicked when the business got in trouble.

The response from Logan has received mixed reaction from those affected.

A bride who wished to remain anonymous said she had lost $14,000 and the situation had left her “distraught and unable to sleep”.

She received a response from Logan who said “I am working the best I can to come up with funds”, and that he had “been threatened and abused online and that just makes things more difficult when you are trying to find a solution”.

In one email responding to the director of Silverfern Marquees, Scott Taylor, Logan said: “I just simply cracked under pressure as things spiralled out of control.”

Logan said in the email he had contacted everyone affected over recent days and would “love nothing more than to turn this all around for the better for everyone’s sake”.

Taylor, who has been in the Pukekohe community for more than four decades, said Logan had been a client for the past 15 years.

Taylor said he had a reasonably good relationship with Logan until he stopped paying his bills. At that point, Taylor said he issued a statutory demand for debts of more than $7000 back in July.

Another bride said catering was booked for her wedding on November 30, and she similarly paid upfront to receive the “discount”.

They had used Logan’s catering in 2022 for a work Christmas function, and a friend who worked for an events coordinator said he ran several of their events.

Another bride who had organised catering with Logan for February next year verified she had paid $14,000. Despite requests for Logan to give her a refund, she also received no response.

Business Plus One accountant Jeff Rowsell said he had been contacted numerous times by those affected as the registered office of the catering business.

He also said he had spoken to Logan in person in September about the mounting debts of the business.

“We had a meeting to try and sort out how we’re going to get on top of that debt in and amongst other things,” Rowsell said.

“The last conversation we had, he said he was heading down to a job, and I might have this wrong, to either New Plymouth or Palmerston North.”

Questions remain as to whether Logan is still in New Zealand; there are suggestions has flown back to the United Kingdom.

The Herald asked Logan directly but received no response.

