BusinessUpdated

Police called after property manager failed to pass on $52,000 rent: guilty of misconduct

4 minutes to read
Police called after the rent money unpaid from 2016 till 2019. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Police were called in after the manager of a North Shore property failed to pay more than $52,000 rent to landlords from 2016 to 2019.

The Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal said Desmond Kan's conduct

