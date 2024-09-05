Police appeal to public after bank queue bashing

ASB's Queen St, Auckland branch. Photo / Alex Burton

Police are appealing to the public for information following an assault that took place in ASB’s Queen St branch in Auckland’s CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told the Herald that a man who had been sitting, staring at her in a “weird, intense manner”, got up and started to walk toward her - only to divert to a man who was also queuing for a teller.

He spoke briefly to the man, then suddenly punched him in the head. The victim flopped to the tiles as if he had been knocked out, the witness said. He appeared to have been concussed. He did not remember being punched when questioned soon after, the witness said.

The assailant ran out of the bank straight after the assault. A security guard gave chase but stopped at the door and phoned police, the witness said.

An ASB spokeswoman said it took security incidents seriously.