Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

UK Pizza Hut to shut 68 sites after collapsing into administration

Hannah Boland
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Pizza Hut may close up to 68 restaurants after UK owner DC London Pie entered administration. Photo / Getty Images

Pizza Hut may close up to 68 restaurants after UK owner DC London Pie entered administration. Photo / Getty Images

Pizza Hut is preparing to shut dozens of restaurants after its UK owner collapsed into administration.

As many as 68 Pizza Hut restaurants are at risk of closure after owner DC London Pie called in administrators at FTI Consulting.

FTI said it had agreed a rescue deal with Yum! Brands,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save