Pink Floyd agree deal to sell music rights to Sony for $635 million

The deal marks the latest in a series of acquisitions of “heritage” artists by Sony, which also struck a deal to acquire some of the rights to the British rock band Queen this year for about US$1 billion (NZ$1.58b).

Pink Floyd are one of the best-selling groups of all time, with their hits including Another Brick in the Wall.

Their music had been one of the remaining big-name catalogues up for grabs after deals struck by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and others in recent years.

Rights to both Dylan and Springsteen were acquired by Sony, too.

But the group’s potential payout had been delayed for at least two years by disputes between band members over the tax structure of the deal, as well as bassist Roger Waters’ controversial comments.

An attempted sale in 2022 – which has attracted bidders such as Hipgnosis, Warner Music and BMG – was put on hold.

Waters and his bandmate David Gilmour have been at odds for more than four decades, which had previously jeopardised the band’s ability to cash out on their life’s work. The band’s other surviving member is drummer Nick Mason.

Sony and Gilmour declined to comment. Waters was not available for comment.

Heritage artists continue to be popular with new, younger audiences thanks to streaming services as well as use of their music in TV shows and films.

Sony, like other labels, seeks to add value to its music catalogues through licensing agreements across streaming services, gaming and other media.

While the prices of music catalogues have softened from the highs reached in 2021 and 2022, there is still strong demand from investors for highly coveted assets like Pink Floyd.

Private equity giant Apollo in July agreed to fund Sony with up to US$700m to back music deals.

Written by: Daniel Thomas in London and Anna Nicolaou in New York

© Financial Times