Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Pink Floyd agree deal to sell music rights to Sony for $635 million

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Pink Floyd pictured in 1971. Heritage artists are enjoying a renaissance with younger listeners through streaming services and as their tracks are used on TV shows. Photo / Getty Images

Pink Floyd pictured in 1971. Heritage artists are enjoying a renaissance with younger listeners through streaming services and as their tracks are used on TV shows. Photo / Getty Images

Pink Floyd, the British rock band, have agreed to sell the rights to their vast catalogue of music including hits such as Wish You Were Here and Money to music label Sony for about US$400m (NZ$634.9m).

The deal includes Pink Floyd’s recorded music, according to two people familiar with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business