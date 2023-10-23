Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Picking up the tourism tab: Hotel group’s advice for new Government over who pays

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
The policy includes a new Great Walk in the South Island. Video / NZ Herald

A prominent voice in the tourism sector is calling on the new Government to bring in a nationwide accommodation levy as a way of sustainably funding the sector.

While Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA) has previously

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business