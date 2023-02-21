Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

PGG Wrightson’s first half profit slips, cuts annual earnings guidance

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Rural services group PGG Wrightson has cut its earnings outlook for 2023. Photo / Supplied

Rural services group PGG Wrightson has cut its earnings outlook for 2023. Photo / Supplied

Rural services group PGG Wrightson‘s first-half net profit dropped by 6 per cent to $21.2 million, due to a reduced contribution from its real estate business.

The company has cut its operating earnings guidance for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business