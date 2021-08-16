PGG Wrightson profit up 33 per cent

Rural services group PGG Wrightson has just posted its annual result. Photo / File

Rural services group PGG Wrightson has reported a 33 per cent lift in its annual operating result, based on solid performances across its businesses after the Covid-19 disruptions of the previous year.

The financial year started and finished strongly with year-end Operating EBITDA at $56.0m, up $13.8m on last year's outcome.

The result was in line with the company's own guidance.

Revenue came to $847.8m up $59.8m or 7.6 per cent, and the net profit after tax was $22.7m, up $15.0m.

PGG announced a 16c final dividend.

"These results further vindicate the decisions taken over the last two years in divesting the Seeds business and with the concomitant recalibration of our cost base and systems," the company said.

PGG Wrightson said in July that it expected its annual operating EBITDA to be around $56m following a strong trading performance over the second half of the financial year.

- MORE TO COME