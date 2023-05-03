Pfizer NZ increases profits, but firm faces headwinds

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) doses being prepared by a clinician. Photo / Getty Images
Pfizer has reported another increase in revenue and profit for its local operation.
The US-based multinational saw its New Zealand revenue rise from $395.3 million to $424.9m for the 12 months to November 30, 2022,according to a filing released today.
Profit for the period increased from the year-ago $15.5m to $17.2m.
Cost of sales - primarily consisting of payments to its US parent - rose from $366.2m to $395.2m.
The pharmaceutical giant’s local operation continues to run well ahead of its pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, Pfizer NZ reported a $302,000 net profit on $66.0m revenue.
But globally, the firm is facing headwinds.
Pfizer’s global first-quarter revenue and earnings, reported earlier this week, were down by nearly a third from a year ago on plummeting demand for its Covid-19 vaccine, though the results topped Wall Street expectations.