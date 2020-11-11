Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Pfizer chief Albert Bourla sold $8.1m of shares as investors hailed vaccine

3 minutes to read

Albert Bourla, Pfizer chief, sold 132,508 shares at US$41.94 each on Monday. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Donato Paolo Mancini and David Carnevali

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla enjoyed a vaccine windfall this week after a surge in the US drugmaker's share price prompted the sale of US$5.6 million ($8.1m) of stock he owned in the company.

Shares

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.