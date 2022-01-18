Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Petrol prices could hit $3 per litre in 2022 – AA

4 minutes to read
The price of petrol is predicted to get even worse in the coming months. Photo / Getty Images

The price of petrol is predicted to get even worse in the coming months. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Kiwis should brace for the possibility of petrol prices breaking through the $3 benchmark before the end of the year.

AA principal policy adviser Terrence Collins tells the Herald that prices are already near record

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.