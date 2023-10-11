Voyager 2023 media awards

Perth leaky waterpipe crisis - Fletcher Building’s Iplex, builder BGC involved

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor. Photo / Greg Bowker

“Is it going to take someone being electrocuted and killed?”

That’s what a Perth homeowner asked about a place with water pipes made by Fletcher Building subsidiary Iplex and built by Western Australian builder BGC

