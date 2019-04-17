Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon that the Government would not be implementing the tax.

The spectre of a capital gains tax on commercial, industrial and retail properties worried big-time business landlords in that $50 billion-plus sector and they have just expressed relief at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's rejection of such a scheme.

Matt Paterson head of advocacy, said: "We're pleased the Government has chosen a path that will not harm the productive economy. A capital gains tax would have been incredibly complicated. The Government's decision will keep our tax system simple. When a tax system is simple there are less opportunities for loopholes, and that makes it fairer for all of us."

He feared that had CGT been implemented, a raft of new regulations would be brought in.

"There would have to be a whole lot of extra rules around this to try to make it fair. Bureaucrats would have a field day swimming in all the new red tape, but ordinary businesses would have found themselves drowning in it, and quickly," Paterson said.