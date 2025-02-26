In the meantime, there’s a question mark over whether Inland Revenue’s new position on the tax treatment of transactions not-for-profits have with their members will become operative.

Independent tax specialist Geof Nightingale believed it wouldn’t, and Inland Revenue would want subscriptions and levies to continue to be treated as non-taxable membership transactions.

He feared its updated position would see smaller community organisations, rather than the bigger mutuals, stung by larger tax bills and compliance costs.

If Inland Revenue adopted its new draft guidance, not-for-profits that operate under the common law would be stung, whereas ones that distribute profits on member transactions back to members as rebates, wouldn’t be.

Nightingale believed many bigger not-for-profits would’ve organised themselves in such a way that they would be in the latter camp.

Nonetheless, with Inland Revenue estimating 9000 organisations would be impacted if it adopted its new guidance, Nightingale said this would be a big deal.

He worried the admin could be more burdensome for many of the clubs, etc than the tax itself.

Inland Revenue didn’t put a figure on the amount of additional tax revenue it believed its new position would generate.

It said it wanted to keep compliance costs low for small not-for-profits and for the tax rules to be clear.

Nightingale suspected Inland Revenue might have come up with new guidance after an issue emerged from its audit or investigation team, or someone externally couldn’t figure out how to apply the law.

Members of the public have until March 31 to provide feedback on the broader charities tax review under way, which is delaying the release of Inland Revenue’s new draft guidance.

Commenting on the broader review, Willis said she wanted to support a strong charity and not-for-profit sector, while ensuring there were high levels of fairness and integrity in New Zealand’s tax rules.

“New Zealand not-for-profits make a significant contribution to the community, and the Government provides tax relief for not-for-profit organisations that meet certain requirements,” she said.

“It’s important the public has confidence they are getting value for money from these tax concessions.”

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the Parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in Government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.