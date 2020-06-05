Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance
Updated

Mary Holm: Escaping Auckland? Making rural life work

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
A farmers' market can be hard work, but all is not lost. Photo / 123RF

A farmers' market can be hard work, but all is not lost. Photo / 123RF

COMMENT:

Q: In your last column, you suggest an older couple who downsized from Auckland to a smaller town could consider getting a cow for milk and cheese.

You're a financial expert, not an agricultural one. A third of an acre is not enough to support a cow, and owning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance