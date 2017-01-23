The tiny house sits on 4 acres of land. Photo / Youtube / Living in a big tiny house

On a farm bought five-years-ago, a couple have decided to embrace a retirement with a difference.

Adrienne and Dave Merryweather of Sanson, Manawatu, have built a tiny house measuring roughly 2.5 metres wide by 7.2 metres.

The kitchen space and ladder to the sleeping loft. Photo / Youtube / Living in a big tiny house

The couple sold a larger home and half of their land to their son and have downsized to a much smaller, solar powered space.

"We thought, let's have some fun, let's drop our mortgage," Adrienne told tiny home advocate Bryce Langston, "Now we're going to have time for us, do a bit of travelling...We'll have teenage years now. I'm getting a surfboard, and a body board. I'm going to learn to surf."