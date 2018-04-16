Land at Hobsonville which Metlifecare is buying.

Plans for 580 new Auckland and Napier retirement village residences took a step forward today when two NZX-listed businesses announced progress on their projects.

Glen Sowry of Metlifecare. Photo/Warren Buckland

Glen Sowry, Metlifecare chief executive, said the purchase of a 5.3ha Hobsonville site was now unconditional and plans for 264 units in a $200m-plus project were progressing.

The Overseas Investment Office approved Metlifecare's application to buy the site, Sowry said. Metlifecare must apply to the state authority because more than 25 per cent of its shareholders are classed as being foreign or living overseas.

Sowry said Metlifecare would develop its Orion Pt waterfront site into 264 residences and a 36-bed care home.