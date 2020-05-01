A condition of the sale was to carry out a native plant restoration programme over nearly 5ha of the section.
They were also required to file annual reports to the OIO and pay a $75,000 "donation" to support a project at the neighbouring Rangihoua Heritage Park to build a walkway and architectural feature.
Crandall and his wife live in the US. He works for global banking giant Morgan Stanley providing financial advice to wealthy individuals investing tens of millions of dollars in international hedge funds.
Documents obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act show the couple failed to lodge annual reports for three consecutive years - incurring $1500 in administrative penalties - and ignored repeated OIO requests for information about the tree planting programme.
The OIO grew so concerned at the couple's non-compliance, investigators referred the matter to Crown Law to commence a High Court prosecution last year.
The OIO wrote to the couple in July giving them notice that they must dispose of the property for failing to meet the conditions of their consent.
"The consent holders have repeatedly breached the rules," OIO senior solicitor Anna Sinclair wrote in a June report titled Crandall & Esposito Options Paper.
"The consent holders are uncooperative and have failed to communicate with us on multiple occasions."
Their lack of cooperation demonstrated "they're not quality investors and that they clearly do not appreciate that it is a privilege to acquire sensitive assets in New Zealand".
Sinclair warned there was a risk the couple would continue breaching the rules if the OIO did not take enforcement action, undermining public confidence in the integrity of our foreign land ownership regime.
Then in March this year the couple's lawyer wrote to the OIO advising the property had been sold to a "non-overseas person who is not an associate of Michael Crandall or Michele Esposito".
The OIO confirmed to the Herald it was sold in February to Whale Bay Ltd for $600,000 - $1.13m less than the couple paid in 2013 and well below its current CV of $2.09m.
After reviewing the sale, the OIO was satisfied the disposal met foreign buyer rules and legal proceedings have now been dropped.
"The Overseas Investment Office would like to remind consent holders like Michael Crandall and Michele Esposito – who agree to undertake work as part of their consent – that they need to take their obligations under the Overseas Investment Act seriously.
"The Overseas Investment Office will continue to take action against investors that don't comply with their obligations under the Overseas Investment Act."
The case is the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken by the OIO against foreign investors flouting our land ownership rules.