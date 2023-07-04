Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Up to 400,000 chickens raised in seven weeks at big Auckland farm

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Newly hatched chicks in a huddle. Photo / Tristan Spinski - The New York Times

Newly hatched chicks in a huddle. Photo / Tristan Spinski - The New York Times

How does industrial-style chicken farming work in the Auckland area these days?

One of the largest businesses of this type which works with Tegel has explained its operations, telling how it can raise up to 400,000 chicks in 10 large sheds on its site in just seven weeks.

The application

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment