Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment
Updated

Timber in 'tight' supply, prices forecast to rise 5-6% after New Year

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Timber is in "tight" supply after mill shutdowns. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Timber is in "tight" supply after mill shutdowns. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Just as the great Kiwi summer DIY season is upon us, timber throughout New Zealand is heading into shorter supply, particularly for decking, landscaping and outdoor jobs.

Chiefs of Placemakers, Bunnings and Mitre 10 said demand had risen sharply lately.

Bruce McEwen, chief executive of distribution for Fletcher Building, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment