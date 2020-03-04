The land is on the station's lower terraces. Photo / Google Maps

Sotheby's International Reality's documents show a1.58ha lot sold for $1.02m, 2.2 for $1.1m, 1.4ha for $850,000, 1.6ha for $700,000, 1.9ha for $950,000, 1.37ha for $995,000 and 1.4ha for $995,000. Only a 1.56ha lot remains to be sold for $895,000.

Strict height limits apply to the sites and interested parties are being told of a build platform height. Building height is restricted to 5.5m above the lowest point of existing ground level on the sites.

Sam Morgan who founded Trade Me.

The sites are advertised as "minutes from Lake Wānaka" and 4km from the Wānaka township. All the sites have full services as well as being fully fenced within the working high country station.

The land for sale is on the lower terraces of the station and surrounded by other paddocks.

Attempts have been made to reach Morgan via his father Gareth Morgan but Sam is yet to respond.

Advertising says the main farming infrastructure is on the upper terraces, some distance from the new lots.

In 2008, Infinity Investment Group announced the sale of Hillend Station to JIT Hillend Investment, a company controlled by interests associated with Morgan. That sale settled on October 24, 2008.

The station's social media shows Californian houses built into the ground, in an eco-friendly style.

In 2014, Morgan apologised for a station burn-off which covered the town in smoke. The fire at the farm on the western side of Lake Wānaka was authorised by the Otago Rural Fire Authority.

Hillend Station manager Mike Scurr said although a lack of wind caused an accumulation of smoke, the burn was well-controlled and had gone to plan.