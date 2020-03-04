Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

Sam Morgan's South Island high country station selling gated housing lots near Wānaka

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Hillend Station on the shore of Lake Wānaka. Photo / File

Hillend Station on the shore of Lake Wānaka. Photo / File

Interests associated with Trade Me founder Sam Morgan are selling housing sections at the South Island high country station bought 12 years ago for more than $25 million.

Eight private housing lots at Hillend Station near Wānaka have been advertised.

The project, Hillend Estates, has an information memorandum which shows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment