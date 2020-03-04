"With gated access and established fully-fenced grounds, owners can enjoy the seclusion, security and peacefulness of Hillend Estates, whilst remaining close to the many amenities of the local area," advertising for the sites says.
Sotheby's International Reality's documents show a1.58ha lot sold for $1.02m, 2.2 for $1.1m, 1.4ha for $850,000, 1.6ha for $700,000, 1.9ha for $950,000, 1.37ha for $995,000 and 1.4ha for $995,000. Only a 1.56ha lot remains to be sold for $895,000.
Strict height limits apply to the sites and interested parties are being told of a build platform height. Building height is restricted to 5.5m above the lowest point of existing ground level on the sites.
The sites are advertised as "minutes from Lake Wānaka" and 4km from the Wānaka township. All the sites have full services as well as being fully fenced within the working high country station.