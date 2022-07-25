Advertisement
Retirement village weekly fee rise alarm: Coromandel residents face 47% rise over 2 years

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Troy Churton, former Commission for Financial Capability retirement villages national manager shares tips on factors to consider. Video / NZ Herald

Elderly residents of a Coromandel retirement village were told this month of a proposed 47 per cent fee rise in the next two years - one of the largest in New Zealand.

Residents in 14 two-bedroom duplex-style units at Willson Gardens, Moana House and Village, Whangamata were told last Wednesday

