NZ AutoTraps' automatic possum and rat trap.

New Zealand Carbon Farming (NZCF) has taken a 50 per cent share of NZ AutoTraps in a deal the parties say will boost the country’s fight against predators and pests.

NZ AutoTraps lays claim to inventing the country’s only automatic resetting combined possum and rat trap.

NZCF is a large-scale planter of forests for the purpose of carbon dioxide sequestration and the creation of carbon credits under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The parties said more than 25 million native birds, chicks and eggs are estimated to be eaten by predators – including rats, stoats and possums – each year.

Possums also consume an estimated 21,000 tonnes of vegetation per night, with many native trees and plants particularly favoured.