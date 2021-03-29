Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance / Investment

New Zealanders, foreigners offer to buy $50m 18,000ha Halfway Bay Station

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Halfway Bay on Lake Wakatipu for sale through Sotheby's International Realty for $50 million. Video / Sotheby's International Realty

New Zealanders and foreigners have submitted tender offers for the pastoral lease of an 18,000ha cattle and sheep station on the banks of Lake Wakatipu in the Queenstown area.

Matt Finnigan of Sotheby's International Realty said tenders closed on Friday for Halfway Bay Station which has 7km of land on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Investment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Investment