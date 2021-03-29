In November, the Herald reported how the property was for sale.

The station borders the Eyre Mountain Conservation Park which encompasses more than 65,000ha of conservation land.

Halfway Bay Station on Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown. Photo / supplied

It is owned by New Zealand-born mining magnate Chris Ellison and Australian billionaire Tim Roberts but Sotheby's said the property had not been sold on the open market for 40 years.

The Herald has reported how Roberts made a $13.9m transfer of a property, a "stunning hidden getaway" near Arrowtown, at 704 Malaghans Rd, Speargrass Flat. He transferred it out of his own name and into his company, Malaghans 704.

Due to the high sum involved, that was one of the largest transactions of 2019.

A due diligence document on the Overseas Investment Office site refers to the Crown pastoral land tenure review for Halfway Bay Station. The pre-tenure review assessment showed the land was leased for 33 years, from July 1, 1991, for an annual $4800 initially.

The lease on the 16,733ha property was reviewed in 2002, that document showed.

The station makes extensive use of the natural boundaries of the lake and river. It has steep faces and ridgelines which act as external boundaries but limited boundary fencing in the lower reaches.

Tenders closed on Friday for the 18,000ha station. Photo / supplied

Some runs on the station adjoin Allandale Station while others are adjacent to Walter Peak Station.

The OIO said that in the three months to December 31, 24 consent decisions were approved, 57 one home to live in applications were granted and 33 enforcement incidents were triggered.

"The office experienced a large spike of 18 applications in the last week of business at the end of the year. By comparison, the office normally averages three applications a week," it said.

A review of application fee levels and the fee framework found the cost of operating the overseas investment regime was not fully recovered from fees.

One of the last measures of the Overseas Investment (Urgent Measures) Amendment Act 2020 to be implemented is the new investor test which came into force this month.

The new test applies to relevant overseas persons and individuals with control, including any corporate investors. It does not apply to New Zealanders, the OIO said.