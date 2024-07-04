Hastings’ Flaxmere lost its New World supermarket four months ago but around 15,000 residents in the fast-growing Havelock North will get a new, replacement supermarket later this month as part of Foodstuffs North Island’s $150 million expansion via eight new stores.
Foodstuffs North Island said todayNew World Havelock North in the centre of town would open on Tuesday, July 23.
Owner-operator Richard Lucas said that would be a “game changer” for the 15,000 people in the rapidly growing area, with the new 3000sq m store a third bigger than the existing one.
An additional 5000 products would be on the shelves, he said of offerings from 34 Havelock Rd, replacing the Porter Drive premises.
Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs membership and property general manager, said the store was the co-operative’s first new supermarket to open this year.
More than $100m was being invested in property upgrades annually and another two New Worlds would open soon: Mount Albert due to reopen in October and Pāpāmoa’s The Sands in November, Rowles said.
On February 25, Flaxmere lost its supermarket, resulting in locals saying around 10,000 people were without any store.
Foodstuffs said the lease on the ageing building was up for renewal in March so it had decided not to take that up because the building needed significant refurbishment.
Residents expressed anger, saying that would leave the elderly and those without a driver’s licence particularly vulnerable.
A Hawke’s Bay Today editorial in April said: “A supermarket that is the focal point for an affluent community is becoming run-down and small. A replacement supermarket is promised. Work begins. At the exact same time, a supermarket that is the focal point for a lower-income community is becoming run-down and small. A replacement supermarket is promised. Work begins.
“The stories of Flaxmere and Havelock North’s New World supermarkets should finish the same way too. Except they won’t.”
Three Four Square supermarkets to open at various locations.
Foodstuffs North Island and South Island want to merge after co-op members of both entities voted overwhelmingly in support “because they can see the benefits for customers, communities, suppliers and teams”.
The Commerce Commission has extended the timeline on this until October 1.
