Major French-owned New Zealand contractor HEB Construction pushes up profit 62 per cent

After years of budget blowouts and delays, Transmission Gully is finally open to the public. Video / Mark Mitchell

French-owned major New Zealand building, roading and infrastructure contractor HEB Construction, building some of this country’s biggest projects, has pushed up annual profit 62 per cent in its latest year.

Financial statements for the year to December 31, 2023, recorded $886 million in revenue, up on the previous year’s $736m,

