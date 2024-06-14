



Transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said the dispute related to incomplete works on the road and Waka Kotahi’s expectation these should be completed to the standard in the project’s contract.

“CPB Contractors and HEB Construction Joint Venture (CPBHEB JV) have lodged legal proceedings against Waka Kotahi in response to our ongoing expectations that it complies with these obligations,” Gliddon said late last year.

CPB Contractors’ accounts for the year to December 31, 2023, filed with the NZ Companies Office showed it made a loss of $56m, down on the previous year’s $133m loss. Revenue climbed from $245m to $280m but expenses also rose from $326m to $341m.

HEB owner VINCI Construction says it has more than 1300 companies and 115,000 employees around the world.

The Link Alliance - building Auckland’s new $5 billion-plus City Rail Link - has a number of members including Vinci Construction Grands Projects S.A.S. along with Downer NZ, Solentanche Bachy International, WSP New Zealand, AECOM New Zealand and Tonkin + Taylor.

In its latest accounts, HEB listed projects in which has arrangements with other businesses. Those included:

Transmission Gully, in which HEB has a 20 per cent stake with partner CPB;

Auckland maintenance project Liveable Streets, in which HEB is in a 50 per cent partnership with Higgins;

Pukekohe Waste Water Auckland, in which HEB is in a 50 per cent arrangement with McConnell Dowell;

Penlink, in which HEB is in a 50 per cent arrangement with Fulton Hogan;

Auckland’s Downtown Infrastructure Development Programme, in which HEB is in a 33 per cent arrangement with Downer and Soletage Bachy.

In 2015, HEB Construction was bought by France’s Vinci Group for €43 million.

Today, it says its projects include road, rail and bridges, road maintenance and surfacing, land and urban development, water, ports and marine and precast and heavy haulage.

HEB says it is one of New Zealand’s major infrastructure companies, a tier-one business.

BTG 07Jul22 - An artist's impression of the new Papamoa East Interchange. Image / Tauranga City Council

HEB and VINCI Construction together offer a combination of New Zealand-based experience, backed by the global expertise of one of the largest construction companies in the world,” it says.

In April the Herald reported progress on a major Tauranga job that HEB Construction had won.

The Pāpāmoa East Interchange makes the connection between Pāpāmoa East and State Highway 2 and has entered its final construction phase.

The $90 million project was expected to be completed by mid-2026, the council said.

Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it represented “a milestone for Pāpāmoa communities”.

